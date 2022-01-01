Kaddy's Kitchen & Clubhouse
A destination worth the trip! Come enjoy our great atmosphere, great food, and great times. Book a tee time on the area's best simulator, play games in our clubhouse, or book your next special event in one of our two rental spaces. We also have a outdoor patio for all to enjoy.
13464 Galt Road
Location
13464 Galt Road
Sterling IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Butcher Shop - Rock Falls
Come in and enjoy!
Triple P BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
The Butcher Shop - Sterling
Come in and enjoy!
Lucky Lucy's
Come in and enjoy!