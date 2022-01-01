The Cafe at Arnold's
Come in and enjoy!
100 Station Avenue
Location
100 Station Avenue
Phoenixville PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Delco Steaks-Audubon
Come in and enjoy!
Vintner's Table By Folino Estate Winery
Wine Tasting & Salumeria Bar Serving award-winning wine, delicious cheeses, and charcuterie boards
Paloma's
Modern European Cuisine. Sustainable and Quality ingredients finessed by our Executive Chef Chris Siropaides, Executive Sous Chef Chris Riordan, and Pastry Chef Victoria Fifer.