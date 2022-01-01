The Cafe in Winona
Come on in and enjoy!
GRILL
Shipping Address 1383 US-40 Mailing Address P.O. Box 31 • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
Shipping Address 1383 US-40 Mailing Address P.O. Box 31
Winona KS
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
J&B Meat Market
Fresh hand made hamburger patties made in store. Hand cut USDA choice steaks cooked to your liking or sold fresh out of the meat case. Soft serve ice cream for dessert!