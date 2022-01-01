Go
Toast

The Café on Lumpkin

Breakfast, lunch, and afternoon tea daily 8am - 6pm. Dine in & Take-Out available.

1700 S Lumpkin St • $$

Avg 4.2 (192 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado Bowl$10.00
avocado, eggs over-medium, quinoa mix, everything seasoning
Saucy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
chicken, bacon, onion, mushroom,
provolone cheese, BBQ or buffalo sauce
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
bacon, avocado, scrambled eggs, crema,
pico de gallo, smashed tater tots,
white cheddar & american cheeses
BLAT Sandwich$9.00
bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, mayonnaise
Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
toasted bagel, eggs* over-medium,
white cheddar & american cheeses,
bacon or sausage (+) or avocado (+)
Tomato Soup - Cup$4.00
tomato, vegetable stock, onion, spices, EVO
Cobb Salad$9.00
greens, chicken, avocado, tomato, mushroom, white cheddar & american cheeses, ranch dressing
Avocado Toast$9.00
avocado, eggs over-medium, toast, everything seasoning
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1700 S Lumpkin St

Athens GA

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Local 706

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Butcher and Vine Athens New

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mama’s Boy Restaurant

No reviews yet

Southern Fun Dining in Athens, Georgia. Voted best breakfast & brunch!

SauceHouse BBQ

No reviews yet

Save points and get saucy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston