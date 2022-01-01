The Cake Drip
We are The Cake Drip, Hyde Park Village's newest exciting and sweet destination, with one mission: offering you the dream experience in our alluring fairytale interior design and a fun menu like no other!
We offer Desirable Desserts, Complimentary Floral Infused Champagne , Custom Chocolate Bars Interlaced with Exotic Flavors & DIY Cakes.
Let us help you start and end your night with a dreamy experience.
Location
1625 W Snow Cir
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
