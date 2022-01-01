Go
Toast

The Cake Drip - St. Pete

Welcome to The Cake Drip where the roses are always in bloom and the desserts become a living art with your spin. Known in Tampa as the top Instagram and TikTok magnet, our pretty-in-pink dessert boutique offers award-winning, customizable desserts, chocolates bars, teas and more. Enjoy brunch on the patio or reserve an In Studio experience with complementary champagne.

1104 Central Avenue

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1104 Central Avenue

St. Petersburg FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dr. BBQ

No reviews yet

Order and enjoy!!

Hawkers Asian Street Food

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Red Mesa

No reviews yet

We have an amazing patio that is welcoming and plenty of room to enjoy a conversation or watch some sports. Everything we make is home made including our tortillas! Best part is you can relax with one of our hand crafted margaritas! We are located in the center of the Edge District!

Engine No. 9

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston