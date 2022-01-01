Go
The Camellia Grill

American Food, Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner All Day. Counter Seating inside.
Table Seating Outside.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

626 S. Carrollton Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (2370 reviews)

Popular Items

Manhattan Omelette$11.99
Tuna Fish Salad$8.99
The Greek Omelette$10.99
Single Scoop Freeze$4.99
Cheeseburger$9.99
Fried Catfish on Bun$10.99
Western Omelette$9.99
Waffle$5.99
Grits$1.99
Hamburger$8.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

626 S. Carrollton Ave

New Orleans LA

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am
