Go
Toast

The Camp Restaurant

We are a full service restaurant on the Mississippi River that offers craft burgers on homemade bread and other comfort foods with a blend of flavors from the South and California! Eat.Drink.Enjoy.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

21 Silver Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (983 reviews)

Popular Items

Bread Pud'n$5.95
Home-made bread pudding topped with caramel sauce, whipped cream, and candied pecans.
Smokey & The Burger$14.29
cheddar, smoked pulled pork, our house BBQ sauce, Cajun haystack onions, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon
The Slow Burn Burger$13.29
pepper jack, jalapeños, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, Cajun haystack onions, Slow Burn sauce
Fried Chicken Salad$13.95
romaine, tomatoes, bacon, chopped egg, cheddar cheese, panko fried chicken, Creole honey mustard
Quesadilla$6.95
pepper jack and cheddar cheese
Comes with a side of chips
Shroom Burger$12.29
Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, mayo
Philly Cheese Tot-Cho$8.29
Chopped steak with onions and peppers on a bed of tater tots, covered in a chili queso sauce with a splash of shredded cheddar on top.
Camp Burger$11.29
American cheese, lettuce, tomato,
grilled onions, mayo
6 pc. Fried Wings$9.99
mixed flats and drumette wings, tossed in your choice of sauce
BUFFALO (mild or hot)
ASIAN (mild or hot)
LEMON PEPPER
BBQ
ALL FLATS OR DRUMETTES NOT AVAILABLE
6 pc. Smoked Wings$9.99
A mix of drums and flats, dry rubbed and smoked for hours at a low temp so they come out tender.
We serve 'em without a sauce, 'cause they're that good!
Sauce em for +0.59
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

21 Silver Street

Natchez MS

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Pig Out Inn

No reviews yet

Swine Dining At Its Finest!

The Carriage House

No reviews yet

The best Southern Fried Chicken and Biscuits - "Sunday Buffet", locals favorite! If you haven't dined in at The Carriage House Restaurant then we believe you haven't tasted what true Natchez is all about... Reservations and take out only. (601)445-5151 seats and tables are limited.

Natchez Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slick Rick's

No reviews yet

Restaurant - Bakery - Bar

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston