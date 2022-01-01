Go
The Camp Seafood Market & Patio

Come in and enjoy!

40529 Sycamore Ave

Popular Items

Kids Chicken tenders$7.99
served with seasoned fries
Fried Catfish Platter$13.99
served with seaoned fries
Fried Half and Half$15.99
served with seaoned fries
Fried Shrimp Poboy$13.99
lettuce, tomato, mayo
Fried 1/2 Shrimp Poboy$8.99
Fried Shrimp served on poboy bread, with lettuce, tomato and mayo; spice it up with our house-made jalapeño mayo
Crab Jalapeno Poppers$9.99
Crabmeat and seasonings mixed with jalapenos, fried golden brown and served with sweet chili sauce
Crawfish Grilled Cheese$13.99
Seasoned crawfish with American, Pepperjack, Parmesan and Provolone cheese on sourdough bread. Served with seasoned fries.
Boudin Eggrolls$9.99
Prok boudin and pepper jack cheese stuffed eggrolls served with sweet chili sauce
Fried Shrimp Platter$13.99
served with seaoned fries
Location

40529 Sycamore Ave

Gonzales LA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
