The Campground

The Campground is a cozy cocktail bar & restaurant located in the Stockyards District of KCMO.
Carry Out food & beverages now available on Thursday-Saturday 5-7:30PM! Pre-order cheese & charcuterie trays!
Always In Good Company

1531 Genessee Street • $$

Avg 4 (67 reviews)

Popular Items

Double Smash Burger$13.00
Two 4 oz patties with pickles, red onion, American cheese and house aioli
Truffle Fries$8.00
Tossed in truffle oil and Parmesan (can be made dairy free/vegan)
Vegan Caesar$12.00
Romaine, pickled onions, croutons and vegan caesar dressing
S’mores Tart$7.00
Graham cracker cake, chocolate ganache, toasted marshmallow meringue
Mushroom Stroganoff$14.00
With local mushrooms, truffle butter sauce, & microgreens
Mini Cheese & Charcuterie$12.00
Selection of Green Dirt Farm Cheese & Paradise Locker Meats // served with crackers & accoutrements // selections may vary from picture
Crab Croquette$14.00
jumbo lump crab meat, fresh sheep’s milk cheese, gribiche
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Hand battered chicken breast with pickled onions, cole slaw and hot sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

1531 Genessee Street

Kansas City MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
