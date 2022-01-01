The Camphouse
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SALADS
409 University Drive • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
409 University Drive
Starkville MS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Arepas Coffee & Bar
Come in and enjoy somenthing different and tasty!!
Central Station Grill
"Our eclectic menu of food, inspired by cuisines from all over the globe, is prepared with the freshest ingredients in a world-class kitchen and served in an upscale sports bar setting — offering your party an option everyone is sure to enjoy. Whatever you’re in the mood for, it’s on at The Grill."
Starkville Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Humble Taco
Come in and enjoy!