Go
Toast

The Canal House Eatery

Come in and enjoy!

103 S. Second St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

103 S. Second St

Miamisburg OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TJ Chumps

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Watermark

No reviews yet

Thank you for ordering from Watermark!
If you would like to pay with cash or a gift card, please select "In Store" for your payment method, and you may provide payment when you pick up your order!
#eatdrinkmiamisburg

Bennett's Publical Family Sports Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Yellow Rose Niteclub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston