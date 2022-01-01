Go
The Candied Yam

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

2305 44th Street SE • $$

Avg 4.5 (1248 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac N Cheese
Catfish$14.50
Cornbread Muffin$1.00
Peach Cobbler$3.75
Fried Chicken White$14.50
Collard Greens
Fried Dark Meat$7.25
Candied Yams
Fried Chicken Dark$12.50
Meatloaf$14.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2305 44th Street SE

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

