Go
Toast

The Canned Tomato

Come in and enjoy!

12120 Route 30

No reviews yet

Location

12120 Route 30

North Huntingdon PA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jacktown Ride & Hunt Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Siena At Norwin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Inferno Pizza North Huntingdon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

Burgher Burger 15642

No reviews yet

From the creators of dO wood-fired, comes another "food junkys" hot spot, but this time for burgers. 'BurgherBurger represents the "Yinzers" of the world, you know the kind, people who work hard, love their city, and demand awesome food! Welcome to 'BurgherBurger where good friends meet for great food...

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston