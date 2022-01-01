Go
Cannery Seafood of the Pacific

Select items available for takeout, further offerings coming soon.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

3010 Lafayette Avenue • $$$

Avg 4.2 (6748 reviews)

Popular Items

Gyoza To Go$14.00
pan roasted pork and vegetable dumpling served with ponzu
Clam Chowder To Go$10.00
Lobster Roll To Go$34.00
Maine lobster, top load bun, old bay aioli, lemon oil, french fries
Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna To Go$12.00
jalapeno, whole grain mustard vinaigrette
Cannery Roll To Go$21.00
tuna, avocado, sriracha, unagi, crab meat, cucumber
Teriyaki Pork Belly Yakitori To Go$14.00
3 pieces
Crab Cakes To Go$18.00
avocado creme fraiche, fines herbs, fennel pollen and lemon salt
Garlic Fries To Go$12.00
J. Poppers To Go$14.00
crab meat, cream cheese, jalapeno, tempura battered and served with smoked aioli and eel sauce
Wedge Salad To Go$13.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3010 Lafayette Avenue

Newport Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
