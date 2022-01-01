The Canteen
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • SUBS
2436 nostrand ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2436 nostrand ave
BROOKLYN NY
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Sushi Ta'eem
Fine kosher sushi restaurant catering to all your needs and occasion!
Sip N Chat Cocktail Lounge Inc
Come in and enjoy!
That Sushi Spot
Kosher Sushi, Poke Bowls, Platters, and so much more!
Open for in-house casual dining, takeout orders, pickup, curbside pickup, or home delivery.
BurgerIM
Chef Inspired Burgers