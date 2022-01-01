Go
The Cantina

Great Mexican Food

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

$$

Avg 4.2 (787 reviews)

Popular Items

BREAST OF CHICKEN for one$21.95
Served with sautéed bell peppers and onions, salsa fresca, sour cream,cheese, guacamole, Mexican rice, sweet corn cake and your choice of beans.
GUACAMOLE DE LA CASA$10.95
Fresh avocados, tomatoes, lime juice, cilantro, serrano chiles and ourspecial blend of spices.
SIDE TORTILLAS$1.95
CHIPS AND SALSA$3.50
Fresh tortilla chips with our award winning salsa.
SKIRT STEAK for one$27.95
Served with sautéed bell peppers and onions, salsa fresca, sour cream,cheese, guacamole, Mexican rice, sweet corn cake and your choice of beans.
SIDE RICE$4.50
BURRITO CHIQUITO$9.95
SMALL TABLE SALSA$2.00
FLAUTAS$10.95
Crispy corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, shredded beefor combo. Topped with sour cream, salsa fresca and guacamole.
FAJITA TOSTADA Chicken$15.95
Your choice of grilled vegetables, chicken breast or skirt steak in a flour tortillashell. Filled with warm black beans, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, Monterey Jackand cheddar cheese, salsa fresca, sour cream and guacamole.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

651 East Blithedale Avenue

Mill Valley CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

