Go
Consumer picView gallery

The Carriage House

Open today 1:00 PM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

745 Gravel Pike

East Greenville, PA 18041

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

745 Gravel Pike, East Greenville PA 18041

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Palm Tavern
orange star4.4 • 203
799 Gravel Pike Palm, PA 18070
View restaurantnext
The New Pennsburg Diner
orange starNo Reviews
321 Pottstown Avenue Pennsburg, PA 18073
View restaurantnext
Tosco's Pub and Grill
orange star4.8 • 965
822 Main St Pennsburg, PA 18073
View restaurantnext
Savory Grille - 2934 Seisholtzville Rd
orange star4.7 • 844
2934 Seisholtzville Rd Macungie, PA 18062
View restaurantnext
Washington Grille & Pub
orange star4.2 • 438
1063 PA-100 Bechtelsville, PA 19505
View restaurantnext
Mad Dogs Hot Dogs Macungie
orange starNo Reviews
17 Poplar Street Macungie, PA 18062
View restaurantnext
Map

More near East Greenville

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Souderton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Pottstown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Collegeville

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Carriage House

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston