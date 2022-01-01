The Carriage House - Barryvillle
Enjoy home made food on the Delaware River. Some German-Hungarian dishes are included in Continental Cuisine.
Hope you come and enjoy!
3351 NY-97
Barryville NY
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
