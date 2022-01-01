Go
The Carriage House - Barryvillle

Enjoy home made food on the Delaware River. Some German-Hungarian dishes are included in Continental Cuisine.
Hope you come and enjoy!

3351 NY-97

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$8.00
House Breaded
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
House Pinot Grigio
Goulash$20.00
Burger$13.00
House Ground
Caesar Salad$9.00
Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
Cheese Sause or Honey-Mustard Sauce
The Carriage House Salad$12.00
Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Avocado,
Boneless Chicken Wings$12.00
10 pieces
Arugula Salad$11.00
Beets, Wanuts, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Location

Barryville NY

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
