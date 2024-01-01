Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Rye
  • /
  • The Carriage House - Rye - 2263 Ocean Boulevard
Banner picView gallery

The Carriage House - Rye - 2263 Ocean Boulevard

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2263 Ocean Boulevard

Rye, NH 03870

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

2263 Ocean Boulevard, Rye NH 03870

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Common Roots Cafe
orange star4.3 • 48
2203 Ocean Blvd Rye, NH 03870
View restaurantnext
Engrain Market - 6 Airfield Drive
orange starNo Reviews
6 Airfield Drive Rye, NH 03870
View restaurantnext
Moe's Italian Sandwiches (Portsmouth - Lafayette Road)
orange starNo Reviews
2975 Lafayette Rd Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Portsmouth (Lafayette) DNU - 2975 Lafayette Rd DNU
orange star4.6 • 275
2975 Lafayette Rd Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Taaza Takeout
orange starNo Reviews
2800 LAFAYETTE ROAD UNIT #9 PORTSMOUTH, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Gigi's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2800 Lafayette Road Unit 12A Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rye

Common Roots Cafe
orange star4.3 • 48
2203 Ocean Blvd Rye, NH 03870
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Rye

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

No reviews yet

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Carriage House - Rye - 2263 Ocean Boulevard

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston