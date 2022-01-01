Go
Fresh Carrot Aventura

100% Natural, Fresh & Healthy Ingredient's
and Kosher

2920 Northeast 207th Street 106

Popular Items

ACAI FRUIT BOWL$13.95
Organic Brazilian Açaí, Blended with Mixed Berries, Mango, and Banana and topped with Fresh Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple, Granola, Coconut Flakes and Honey
TUNA SALAD Solid White Albacore$14.95
Green Leaf Lettuce or Kale, Bean Sprouts, Alfalfa, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, with Choice of Dressing Cilantro-Lime or Soy-Ginger.
PLAIN BAKED SWEET POTATO$5.95
Baked to perfection Sweet Potato
LEGAL WRAP$15.95
Baked Chicken Breast, Cilantro Brown Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aioli and Daiya Vegan Cheese on a Whole Wheat Baked Wrap
EGGY WHITE WRAP$10.95
Whole Wheat Baked Wrap with Egg Whites, Grape Tomatoes, Spinach, and Daiya Vegan Cheese, Add Turkey for $4.00
POKE BOWL$17.95
Brown Rice or Quinoa, Edamame, Arugula, Avocado, Carrots, Cucumber, Sesame Seed and Crispy Onions Topped with Spicy Mayo and EEL Sauce
SARA'S SOUP$6.95
All Vegan made Fresh Daily
THE REFRESHER
Refreshing Green Apple, Lemon, Lime, Cucumber, Celery, and Hawaiian Ginger
CAESAR SALAD$12.95
Romaine Lettuce with Croutons and Vegan Parmesan Cheese with our Homemade Caesar Dressing. Add a protein for extra delightfulness.
TEEKA SALAD$13.95
Kale, Quinoa, Avocado, Grape, Tomatoes, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Cucumber and Alfalfa Sprouts
Location

2920 Northeast 207th Street 106

Aventura FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
