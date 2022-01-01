Go
The Cask and Rasher

518-731-PINT (7468)
or info@caskandrasher.com for inquiries.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

245 Mansion Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (369 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese Skillet$13.00
Plain or topped with house smoked pulled pork or crispy cojo chicken (+$3)
Tater Tots$7.00
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Served with melba sauce.
Bottle Rocket Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Crispy chicken, bottle rocket sauce, green onion, & Korean mayo. Served on a soft roll. Just like a bottle rocket, it packs a little pop!
Chicken Tenders (4)$12.50
Freshly battered chicken tenderloins, french fries, choice of dipping sauce
+$1.50 tossed in any of our wing sauces
COJO Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken, tossed in our COJO © sauce, served on a soft roll.
Reuben Sandwich$15.00
House made corned beef kraut, swiss, thousand island, toasted rye, served with fries and a pickle
Wings (10)$17.00
10 bone in wings served with carrots, celery, & bleu cheese or ranch. Available Flavors: Classic, Hot, Lethal, COJO, Cajun Dry, Cajun Wet, Area 51, Garlic Butter Parmesan, BBQ.
Basket of Pub Fries$6.00
Hand cut Idaho potato, double fried
Fish Fry$17.00
Beer battered haddock, pub fries, coleslaw, & house tartar sauce

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

245 Mansion Street

Coxsackie NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

