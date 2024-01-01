The Castle Vineyard - 7329 Cedar View Road
Open today 3:00 PM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
7329 Cedar View Road, Cleveland WI 53015
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Overtime Sports Bar And Grill - 175 Tyler St.
No Reviews
175 Tyler St. Valders, WI 54245
View restaurant
Grizzlys Food & Spirits - Manitowoc
No Reviews
2204 Washington Street Manitowoc, WI 54220
View restaurant