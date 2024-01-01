Go
Banner picView gallery

The Castle Vineyard - 7329 Cedar View Road

Open today 3:00 PM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

7329 Cedar View Road

Cleveland, WI 53015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

7329 Cedar View Road, Cleveland WI 53015

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Overtime Sports Bar And Grill - 175 Tyler St.
orange starNo Reviews
175 Tyler St. Valders, WI 54245
View restaurantnext
Grizzlys Food & Spirits - Manitowoc
orange starNo Reviews
2204 Washington Street Manitowoc, WI 54220
View restaurantnext
Brix
orange starNo Reviews
939 S 8th St Manitowoc, WI 54220
View restaurantnext
Maretti's Deli
orange star4.4 • 191
823 Buffalo Street Manitowoc, WI 54220
View restaurantnext
Ryan's on York - 712 York St
orange starNo Reviews
712 York St Manitowoc, WI 54220
View restaurantnext
Pizza Garden WI - 301 N 8th St
orange starNo Reviews
301 North 8th Street Manitowoc, WI 54220
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Cleveland

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (6 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

West Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Castle Vineyard - 7329 Cedar View Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston