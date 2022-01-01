Go
The Cavalier

The Cavalier is a London-inspired brasserie, located adjacent to Hotel Zetta in San Francisco’s SoMA neighborhood. The upscale British influenced restaurant is brought to you by Executive Chef Jennifer Puccio, managing partner James Nicholas, and award winning San Francisco designer, Ken Fulk. The 135-seat restaurant is divided into four unique, intimate spaces: the Blue Bar, Main Dining Room, Wine Stables, and Rail Car. The interior is designed with deep leather banquettes, polished brass, zinc and white marble, lending a posh and sultry feel. Come and enjoy an experience at The Cavalier!

360n Jessie Street • $$$

BRUSSELS SPROUT CHIPS$12.00
vadouvan & lemon zest
ONION RINGS$12.00
hot & boozy cocktail sauce
WILD MUSHROOM AND RICOTTA TART$20.00
English peas, herb salad & chili oil
BELFIORE BURRATA$21.00
boquerones, prosciutto, pesto & grilled bread
BEEF FAT FRIES$12.00
red wine-porcini jus
FISH & CHIPS$29.00
minted peas, thrice cooked fries & malt vinegar aïoli
STEAK FRITES$48.00
grilled ribeye, beef fat fries & red wine-porcini jus
MARLOWE BURGER$25.00
caramelized onions, cheddar, bacon, horseradish aïoli & fries
SPICED BUTTER ROASTED CAULIFLOWER STEAK$26.00
beluga lentils, braised greens, & herbed yoghurt
BLT DEVILED EGG$4.00
gem lettuce, smoked tomato, bacon & herbed crumbs
360n Jessie Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Savion's Sweets LLC

Halal Cart - mediterranean street food

Mediterranean grill and street food . Healthy, tasty and fresh. Associated with the Halal CART.

Cellarmaker Brewing Company

Dope Beer for dope peeps, like you! Offering Shipping through https://cellarmakerbrewing.com/shop/
Thank you!

AsiaSF

At AsiaSF, our goal is to make “time of your life memories” and we do not disappoint. The key differentiating feature of the AsiaSF experience is our world-famous transgendered performers – The Ladies of AsiaSF. While serving guests, they create a positive, accepting, energetic, and inclusive atmosphere. Their warmth and exuberance is intoxicating. Every hour, these stunning Ladies take to the Red Dragon Runway to perform professionally choreographed numbers to the hottest songs.
In the main dining room, we offer high quality Cal-Asian fusion cuisine, an ingenious marriage of traditional Pacific Rim delicacies with modern West Coast influences. The family-style sharing of our unique delicacies further enhances the informal and familial atmosphere

