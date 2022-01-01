The Cavalier
The Cavalier is a London-inspired brasserie, located adjacent to Hotel Zetta in San Francisco’s SoMA neighborhood. The upscale British influenced restaurant is brought to you by Executive Chef Jennifer Puccio, managing partner James Nicholas, and award winning San Francisco designer, Ken Fulk. The 135-seat restaurant is divided into four unique, intimate spaces: the Blue Bar, Main Dining Room, Wine Stables, and Rail Car. The interior is designed with deep leather banquettes, polished brass, zinc and white marble, lending a posh and sultry feel. Come and enjoy an experience at The Cavalier!
360n Jessie Street • $$$
360n Jessie Street
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
