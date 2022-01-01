The Cavalier
The Cavalier is a neighborhood pub serving homemade southern-inspired food in East Austin.
Classic cocktails, cold beer, decent wine, and a from-scratch kitchen.
Dog-friendly patio, pool table, and three dart boards; kids welcome before 8pm.
Join us for Weekend Brunch, Daily Happy Hour, and Late Nights.
Weekday Lunch provided by Wicky's Walkup next door.
GRILL
2400 Webberville Road • $
Location
2400 Webberville Road
Austin TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
