The Cavalier

The Cavalier is a neighborhood pub serving homemade southern-inspired food in East Austin.
Classic cocktails, cold beer, decent wine, and a from-scratch kitchen.
Dog-friendly patio, pool table, and three dart boards; kids welcome before 8pm.
Join us for Weekend Brunch, Daily Happy Hour, and Late Nights.
Weekday Lunch provided by Wicky's Walkup next door.

GRILL

2400 Webberville Road • $

Avg 4.5 (351 reviews)

Popular Items

Cavalier Burger (w/ side)$12.00
1/4 # all-beef patty on Easy Tiger bun with white american cheese, LTO, house mayo & pickles; with choice of side
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
Two hand-battered buttermilk-dipped chicken tenders.
Choice of side: Fries, Tater Tots, or Zap's Chips.
$5 every Tuesday w/ purchase of Adult Meal
10 Wings$16.00
Fat. Crispy. Juicy.
Fries$4.00
Caribbean spiced fries
Po Boy - Shrimp$14.00
Six battered & Cajun-dusted shrimp on New Orleans french loaf w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion, house remoulade; with choice of side.
Cauliflower "Wings"$8.00
Charred, not breaded. Tossed in your choice of vegetarian wing sauce.
6 Wings$12.00
Fat. Crispy. Juicy.
Chicken Sando$12.00
Fried Chicken Tender tossed in Sweet & Spicy Sauce on a Easy Tiger bun w/ lettuce, mayo, pickles.
With choice of side
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Hand-dipped, buttermilk-fried
With Choice of: buffalo, honey mustard, or ranch dip
Attributes and Amenities

Divey
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2400 Webberville Road

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

