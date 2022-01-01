Go
The Cazadero Steakhouse

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

352 SE Hwy 211 • $$

Avg 4 (950 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid’s Burger$6.99
Grilled quarter pound burger with cheese and a side of fries or tots.
Kid's Fish ‘N’ Chips$6.99
With a side of fries or tots.
Fresh Herb Alfredo$13.99
Al Dente fettuccine pasta tossed with our herb infused Alfredo sauce and served with a side of toasted garlic bread. Add seasoned chicken breast +3.99, add Angus sirloin steak +5.99, add sautéed jumbo prawns +9.99
Sautéed Garlic Prawns$19.99
Jumbo prawns sautéed with pepper bacon, fresh herbs and served with your choice of two sides.
House Smoked Prime Rib
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.99
Perfectly seasoned and grilled burger topped with melted cheddar and crisp bacon. Sometimes you crave beef and pork together, right?
BYO 1/2 Pound All Beef Burger$12.99
The Cazadero Prime Rib$15.99
Thin-sliced, house-smoked prime rib on a toasted pretzel roll with melted, aged cheddar cheese and a side of au jus.
BYO Elk Burger$13.99
'Dero Wings
Plump, juicy, beer brined jumbo wings are flash-fried and tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with carrot and celery sticks and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

352 SE Hwy 211

Estacada OR

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

