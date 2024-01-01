Go
Main picView gallery

The Cedars Lounge - 210 N 3rd Street

Open today 6:30 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

210 North 3rd Street

McCall, ID 83638

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

210 North 3rd Street, McCall ID 83638

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hometown Pizza & Pub - 337 Deinhard Lane
orange starNo Reviews
337 Deinhard Lane McCall, ID 83638
View restaurantnext
Frenchie's on Third
orange starNo Reviews
319 N 3rd Street Mc Call, ID 83638
View restaurantnext
Salmon River Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
411 Railroad Avenue McCall, ID 83638
View restaurantnext
Lake Fork Cafe LLC - The Spot
orange starNo Reviews
149 East Lake Fork Road McCall, ID 83638
View restaurantnext
Jasmine & Ginger - East Lake
orange starNo Reviews
203 East Lake Street McCall, ID 83638
View restaurantnext
Mountain Java
orange starNo Reviews
501 Pine Street McCall, ID 83638
View restaurantnext
Map

More near McCall

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Boise

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Cedars Lounge - 210 N 3rd Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston