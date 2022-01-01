Go
The Cellar

Online ordering is also available for Cheese Boards, Batch Cocktails, Wine and more.
Thank you for your continued support we look forward to seeing you soon.

CHEESE

156 Avenida Del Mar

Avg 4.6 (1874 reviews)

Popular Items

Big Little Board$68.00
A nice selection of Goodies from our
cheese shop, piled high perfectly
for a spontaneous gathering -
feeds up to 15 pp.
Petite Crottin of the day
1/5 lb each of two hard cheeses
Les Folie Jam
.25lb salami
olives
marcona almonds
baguette
Sorry, no substitutions.
Small Cheese Board$50.00
Serves 2-5 people | Three cheeses, ***Please note due to the supply chain issues, we are out of Fromager d'affinois. We hope to get it back in house soon!!
Includes Fromager d'affinois, wildflower honey, marcona almonds. Choose two other cheeses and our monger will pair them with the perfect accoutrements. Sliced baguette. 3/4 lb total.
Large Cheese Board$120.00
for 10-15 people, 5 cheeses, 2 you choose! with accoutrements ***Please note due to the supply chain issues, we are out of Fromager d'affinois. We hope to get it back in house soon!!
Medium Cheese Board$78.00
Serves 4-8 People | Four cheeses ***Please note due to the supply chain issues, we are out of Fromager d'affinois. We hope to get it back in house soon!!
Fromager d'affinois, wildflower honey, marcona almonds, aged gouda and your choice of two more cheeses. The monger will add the perfect accoutrements and sliced baguette. 1.5 lb total
BH- Mini spoon$5.00
Cellar Cookie$4.00
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

San Clemente CA

San Clemente CA

Sunday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
