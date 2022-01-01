Go
THE CELTIC CUP COFFEE HOUSE

Serving Specialty Coffees, Teas, Ales and Cuisine in an Auld World Atmosphere!
Great Coffee--Great Company--Great Community!

106 North Anderson Street

Popular Items

Latte$3.50
Espresso and steamed milk topped with a layer of frothed milk
Ham & Cheddar w/ Pesto$8.50
smoked ham, sharp cheddar, and basil pesto on ciabatta
Mocha$4.25
café latte with gourmet chocolate sauce and topped with real whipped cream
Chai Latte$3.50
sweet spiced tea and steamed milk
Bowl Of Soup$6.00
Traditonal Rueben$9.75
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on thick sliced marble rye
Celtic Club$9.75
hickory smoked turkey, smoked ham, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, Hellman’s real mayo, and brown mustard on ciabatta
Turkey & Havarti w/ Vidalia Dressing$8.00
hickory smoked turkey, havarti cheese, and our house vidalia onion dressing on ciabatta
Grilled Cheese$4.75
sharp cheddar on buttered, thick sliced European white bread
Hot Coffee
Choose from our house blends (Velvet Hammer or Black & Tan) or our daily fair trade, organic single-origin brew
Location

Tullahoma TN

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
