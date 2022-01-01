Go
The Centerville Pie Company

Small breakfast and lunch restaurant, serving breakfast all day and of course Centerville Pie's famous chicken pies!

1671 Falmouth Road

1671 Falmouth Road

Centerville MA

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
