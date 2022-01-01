The Centerville Pie Company
Small breakfast and lunch restaurant, serving breakfast all day and of course Centerville Pie's famous chicken pies!
1671 Falmouth Road
Location
1671 Falmouth Road
Centerville MA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Papa Gino's
Come in and enjoy!
the knack
we created the knack with one purpose in mind: to share the food that we grew up with, the food that hits the spot after a day at the beach, the food that defines summers on cape cod.
Gannon's Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
AMIE Bakery
Join us for coffee, cocktails, pastries, breakfast and lunch in a beautiful setting.