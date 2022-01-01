The Chalet - 100 Chapel Drive
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
100 Chapel Drive, Somerset KY 42501
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Harbor Restaurant & Tavern - 450 Lee's Ford Dock Rd
No Reviews
450 Lee's Ford Dock Rd Nancy, KY 42544
View restaurant
Mulligans Grill and Pub - 14 Woodson Cove Court
No Reviews
14 Woodson Cove Court Bronston, KY 42518
View restaurant