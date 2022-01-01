Go
Valentine's Day Dinner

Valentine's Day orders are due by Friday, February 12th by 7:00pm.

Popular Items

Christmas Dinner for One$150.00
due to the nature of the meal, dietary restrictions will not be accommodated. charter oak bread + butter. clam dip + potato chips. raw vegetables from our farm. fermented soy dip. poached gulf prawn + TCO cocktail sauce. hearth roasted prime rib or TCO ham with their drippings (add black truffle for $80). creamed garden radish. whipped buttermilk potatoes. roasted root vegetables (oxheart carrots. gold ball turnips. daikon radish). salad of greens from our farm + mustard vinaigrette. grilled date cake
nocino cream
Charter Oak Push Pop$6.00
vanilla. frozen fudge
House Cultured Butter$6.00
Cinnamon Buns for Four$26.00
"High | Low" Kit for Two$150.00
due to the nature of this meal, dietary restrictions cannot be accommodated. caviar with the works. poached gulf prawns. clam dip + potato chips. piglets in a blanket. crispy wings. raw vegetables from our farm
Party Pack for Two$150.00
raw vegetables from our farm + fermented soy dip. queso dip + soft pretzels. (8) poached gulf prawns + TCO cocktail sauce. (2) lobster rolls. (6) piglets in a blanket. (6) Yan's stuffed chicken wing tips. (4) TCO sliders. (2) Charter Oak push pops
Pick (4) Pastries$25.00
TCO Bakeshop items are available for pick-up or delivery every Saturday + Sunday, 8am-11am
TCO Fondue$28.00
soft pretzels. fall fruit
Charter Oak Bread Loaf$12.00
whole loaf of CO bread
Raw Vegetables from Our Farm$20.00
fermented soy dip
Location

SAINT HELENA CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
