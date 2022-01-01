Go
The Charter Oak

The Charter Oak is a restaurant in the heart of the Napa Valley, by Chef Christopher Kostow of the Michelin three-starred The Restaurant at Meadowood. The Charter Oak is centered on a celebratory, family-style dining experience, with simple, approachable, and seasonal food –grilled meats, beautiful vegetables from our farm, local wines and unparalleled cocktails. Our menu reflects the products of the Napa Valley through an elemental cooking style, with a hearth at its center, and by highlighting one or two ingredients at a time.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Charter Oak Bread, Small$8.00
house cultured butter
The Cheeseburger$24.00
pickled jalapeno relish. fries
Hand Cut French Fries$8.00
Kid's Cheeseburger$12.00
fries
Raw Vegetables from Our Farm$25.00
fermented soy dip
Salad of Little Gems$17.00
finger lickin' miso caesar
Kid's Chicken Tenders$12.00
fries
Steamed Californian Grown Komachi Rice$8.00
cultured butter
Wings$18.00
Charter Oak Bread, Large$16.00
house cultured butter
Location

1050 Charter Oak Ave

Saint Helena CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
