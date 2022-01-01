Go
Toast

The Chasseur

A casual American restaurant, we to have a upscale neighborhood restaurant feel with one of the best views of the city.

3328 Foster Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (768 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Mac & Cheese Eggrolls$13.00
Crispy egg rolls stuffed with house made crab mac and cheese topped with crab and cucumber salad with sriracha ranch drizzle
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Fried chicken, Buffalo sauce p, romaine, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Highland Burger$15.00
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion aioli, brioche bun
Fried Chicken Sammy$14.00
Crispy chicken on a house made buttermilk biscuit, drizzled with chipotle honey and chipotle aioli
Nachos
Lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese sauce, jalapeño aioli
House Wings$17.00
Double Jalapeño Bacon Burger$16.00
Double beef patty with jalapeños, bacon and chipotle aioli
Duck Fat Tots$8.00
Tater tots with duck fat drizzled served with Parmesan avocado ranch sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Table Service
Parking
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3328 Foster Ave

Baltimore MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Bufalo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fuisine

No reviews yet

Chef John Creger's new restaurant Fuisine in Canton

Shipyard Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pig & Rooster Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston