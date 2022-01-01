The Chateau Anna Maria
Come in and enjoy!
5325 Marina Dr • $$$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5325 Marina Dr
Holmes beach FL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Floridays Woodfire Grill and Bar
Celebrating all things Florida!
We’re not just seafood and orange groves - we’ve got acres of farmland producing strawberries, tomatoes, okra, green beans and a variety of greens. We have a rich heritage of southern cooking and family gatherings.
Our bones are classic old school Florida Fish House, done with a lot of personality and a little dash of “quirkiness”. Expect to be greeted by a manatee hanging from the ceiling and to feel like you stepped into a scene from a 1960’s postcard.
Sandbar Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Poppo's Taqueria AMI
Come in and enjoy!
Harry's Grill
Family friendly menu with pet friendly patio dining and live music. We offer a Keto/Gluten free burger that's voted best on the Island 4 years running. Your last stop for great food and music on Gulf.