- The Town Tavern - Montrose
The Town Tavern - Montrose
Open today 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM
No reviews yet
3900 Medina Rd # J
Akron, OH 44333
Menu
Popular Items
Appetizers
6 Wings, Choice of 1 Sauce
Grilled Chicken with a Spicy Peanut Chili Sauce Served with Cucumbers, Carrot Sticks and Roasted Peanuts
Loaded with Beer Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Jalapeños, Sour Cream and Chili
Deep Fried Pickle Spears Served with Ranch Dressing
2 Huge Pretzels, with a side of Beer Cheese
Spinach and Artichoke Dip topped with Tomato, Scallions and Parmesan Cheese, Served with Tortilla Chips
Served with Marinara
Jalapeño Peppers Stuffed with Cream Cheese, Cheddar Cheese and Italian Sausage, wrapped in Bacon
Mozzarella, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Side of Sour Cream and Salsa
Served with Tortilla Chips
12 Wings, Choice of 2 Sauces
Entrees
4 Grilled or Fried Chicken Tenders, Choice of 2 Sides and 1 Sauce
8 Shrimp Sautéed with your choice of 2 Sides. Blackened upon request
Made fresh by the “Pierogi Lady” | Choose 1 option below and 2 sides | of your choice | | - 5 Cheese Pierogies with Sautéed Onions, Bacon and Sour Cream | | - 5 Gyro Pierogies topped with Sautéed Onions and Homemade Tzatziki Sauce
With Cheese
Comes with your choice of 2 Sides. Blackened upon request
Topped with Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Topped with Blackened Chicken and Provolone Cheese
Healthy Side Of Town
Salads
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croûtons
Romaine and Baby Lettuce, Topped with Shredded Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes and Red Onion
Ham, Salami & Pepperoni Piled High on Romaine and Baby Lettuce, Topped with Provolone Cheese, Giardiniera Peppers, Red Onion, Tomato and Homemade Italian Dressing
Finely Shredded Kale with Roasted Peanuts, Parmesan Cheese, Tossed in Homemade Peanut Vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Grilled Ham, Pepperoni and Salami | Topped with Mozzarella, Tomato, | Lettuce and Italian Dressing, Served | on a Toasted Hoagie Bun
Grilled Chicken topped with American Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Served on a Hoagie Bun and Drizzled with Nacho Cheese
Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese, Served on a Hoagie Bun
Maple Glazed Bacon topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Garlic Mayo, Served on Toasted Sour Dough
Blackened Salmon Topped with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Lemon Herb Mayo, Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun
Your choice of Crispy or Grilled Chicken Tossed in Hot Sauce with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese and Ranch Dressing
Loaded with Havarti, Cheddar, Mozzarella and American Cheese on Toasted Sour Dough Bread, Served with Marinara
Crispy Chicken Topped with Swiss Cheese, Spicy Kale Slaw and Honey Mustard, Served on a Toasted Hoagie Bun
The Dog Pound
Chili, Cheddar Cheese and Raw Onion
1 Egg, Bacon, Hash Brown
Spicy Relish, Jalapeños, Topped with Fried Onion Straws
Create Your Own Dog
Burgers
2 Burger Patties, Bacon, Egg, Cheese, Served on a Brioche Bun
1 Beyond Burger Topped with Garlic Mayo, Served on a Brioche Bun. Lettuce, Pickle and Onion on the side
2 Burger Patties with Cheese, Served on a | Brioche Bun
2 Burger Patties, Mushrooms, Onions, Swiss, Served on a Brioche Bun
2 Burger Patties, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spicy Relish, Jalapeños, Fried Onion Straws, Topped with Garlic Mayo, Served on a Brioche Bun
2 Burger Patties, Mozzarella, American, Swiss & Beer Cheese - Cheese Overload! Served on a Brioche Bun
Sides
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am