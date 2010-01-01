The Town Tavern - Montrose

Pierogies

$10.99

Made fresh by the “Pierogi Lady” | Choose 1 option below and 2 sides | of your choice | | - 5 Cheese Pierogies with Sautéed Onions, Bacon and Sour Cream | | - 5 Gyro Pierogies topped with Sautéed Onions and Homemade Tzatziki Sauce