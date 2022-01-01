Go
The Cheese Board

American Bistro & Catering
SWEET AND SALTY SINCE 1981

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

247 California Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)

Popular Items

TRIO$13.50
Petite grilled cheese on chef choice bread served with a cup of soup and a petite salad of tender baby greens with fresh and dried fruit, toasted almonds, red onion
Iced Tea$2.95
LG HOUSE SALAD$8.95
baby greens, carrots, cucumbers, red cabbage, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons with honey-lemon or balsamic vinaigrette
CUP TOMATO BASIL$4.95
OATMEAL CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$1.25
SMALL HOUSE SALAD$5.95
baby greens, carrots, cucumbers, red cabbage, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons with honey-lemon or balsamic vinaigrette
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

247 California Ave

Reno NV

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
