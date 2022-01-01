The Cheese Board
American Bistro & Catering
SWEET AND SALTY SINCE 1981
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
247 California Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
247 California Ave
Reno NV
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN
Our Mission: We support people's choice to eat healthy by creating a restaurant concept that works for every lifestyle.
Sizzle Pie
Come in and enjoy!
1864 Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe Capello
In the heart of Reno, along the Truckee river. We offer an assortment of breakfast and lunch options along our own roasted coffee options!