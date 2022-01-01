The Chef's Corner Meal Prep, Bodyologist APPROVED
Bodyologist Approved!!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
95 Mineola blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
95 Mineola blvd
Mineola NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Davenport Press
Come in and enjoy!
Roast Sandwich House Mineola
Come in and enjoy!
2nd Street Gourmet Deli
Come in and see what real HOMEMADE tastes like!! Enjoy our breakfast sandwiches, omelettes, bagels, muffins, signature sandwiches, wraps, paninis, and daily hot food specials.
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque - Garden City
Come in and enjoy!