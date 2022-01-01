The Chef's Corner
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
95 Mineola Blvd
Mineola, NY 11501
Menu
Most Popular
Chicken Burger, lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack Cheese, Tortilla Chips & Chipotle Mayo. Served with choice of French fries, soup, salad, or sweet potato chips.
Fresh Corn, Diced Peppers, Bacon Strips, Pico De Gallo, Diced Cucumbers, Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Buttermilk Dressing.
*NOTE: CANT BE MADE WITHOUT CHEESE* | Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Avocado Salad in a Cauliflower flatbread. Served with Choice of French Fries, Soup, Salad, or Sweet Potato Chips.
Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Scallions, Feta Cheese, Chopped Romaine Lettuce. Homemade Greek Vinaigrette Dressing.
Grilled Salmon served over Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Scallions, Peppers & Greek Vinaigrette Dressing
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo in a wrap.
**NOTE: CANT BE MADE WITHOUT CHEESE** | Diced Steak, Avocado Salad, Mozzarella Cheese on a Cauliflower Flatbread
Tomato, Onions, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Cucumber Sauce, & Grilled Chicken in a Pita. Served with Choice of French Fries, Soup, Salad, or Sweet Potato Chips.
Pancakes
Shrimp Salad
Grilled Shrimp over Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Tortillas, Red Onions, Corn & Jalapeño Dressing.
Muffins
Crispy Chicken
Egg Sandwiches
Scrambled eggs. mixed with spinach, tomato, and feta cheese on your choice of bread.
Scrambled eggs mixed with corn, broccoli & carrots, sun-dried tomatoes, & Monterey Jack Cheese on your choice of Bread.
Lentil Soup
Cobb Salad
Spicy Sausage, Corn, Red Onions, Corn Tortillas, Feta Cheese, Jalapeño Dressing
Fresh Corn, Diced Peppers, Bacon Strips, Pico De Gallo, Diced Cucumbers, Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Buttermilk Dressing.
Chicken Burgers
Chicken Burger, lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack Cheese, Tortilla Chips & Chipotle Mayo. Served with choice of French fries, soup, salad, or sweet potato chips.
Chicken Burger over Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Tortillas, Red Onions, Corn & Jalapeño Dressing.
Salmon
Grilled Salmon over Grilled Vegetables, Pesto Sauce
Grilled Salmon over Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Tortillas, Red Onions, Corn & Jalapeño Dressing.
Grilled Salmon, Guacamole, Lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Bun
Chicken Salad
Roasted Chicken Breast, Red Peppers, Red Onions, Chipotle Dressing.
Grilled Chicken over Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Tortillas, Red Onions, Corn & Jalapeño Dressing.
Crispy Chicken over Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Tortillas, Red Onions, Corn & Jalapeño Dressing.
French Fries
Quesadillas
Grilled Shrimp, Roasted Veggies, Monterey Jack Cheese
Roasted Veggies, Monterey Jack Cheese
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Veggies, Monterey Jack Cheese
Diced Steak, Roasted Veggies, Monterey Jack Cheese
Cookies
French Toast
Caesar Salad
Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Croutons, Romaine Lettuce with our own Caesar Dressing.
Mango Smoothies
Frozen Mangoes, Champagne, Simple Syrup
Grilled Chicken
Tomato, Onions, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Cucumber Sauce, & Grilled Chicken in a Pita. Served with Choice of French Fries, Soup, Salad, or Sweet Potato Chips.
Omelettes
Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese. Served with Home Fried Potatoes.
Grilled Shrimp, Corn, Scallions, Cheddar Cheese. Served with Home Fried Potatoes
Spicy Shredded Chicken, Sour Cream & Oaxacan Cheese
Broccoli & Carrots, Corn, Sun-dried Tomatoes, & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Home Fried Potatoes
Roasted Turkey Sandwiches
Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Maple Mayo, Healthy Grain Toast, Monterey Jack Cheese.
Avocado Salad
*NOTE: CANT BE MADE WITHOUT CHEESE* | Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Avocado Salad in a Cauliflower flatbread. Served with Choice of French Fries, Soup, Salad, or Sweet Potato Chips.
Jumbo Lump Crabcake topped with Avocado Salad, Lettuce, Tomato.
**NOTE: CANT BE MADE WITHOUT CHEESE** | Diced Steak, Avocado Salad, Mozzarella Cheese on a Cauliflower Flatbread
Greek Salad
Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Scallions, Feta Cheese, Chopped Romaine Lettuce. Homemade Greek Vinaigrette Dressing.
Grilled Salmon served over Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Scallions, Peppers & Greek Vinaigrette Dressing
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Angus Burgers
Home Fries
Cheesecake
Made with and Oreo Crust
Made with and Oreo Crust
Chicken Sandwiches
Marinated Chicken Breast, Oaxacan Cheese, Roasted Garlic Mayo on a Kaiser Roll
Chipotle Chicken
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Virginia Ham, Monterey Jack Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Sourdough Toast.
Egg Benedict
Poached Eggs, Canadian Bacon, Home Fried Potatoes, Hollandaise Sauce on a Biscuit.
Chai Lattes
Tuna Salad
Albacore Tuna, Red Onions, Red Peppers, Celery, Lemon Zest
Chicken Wraps
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo in a wrap.
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Croutons in a Wrap.
Tacos
Choice of three tacos on a corn tortilla with onions, cilantro and salsa verde | Served with tortilla chips and Salsa
Steak Salad
Grilled Steak over Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Tortillas, Red Onions, Corn & Jalapeño Dressing.
Mixed Green Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Sherry Soy Vinaigrette Dressing.
Cake
Topped with Cream Cheese Frosting
More
Frozen Strawberries, Champagne, Simple Syrup
Jumbo Lump Crabcake, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo on a Kaiser Roll.
French Toast, Homefries, Scrambled Egg options, assorted muffins & our homemade Chef Juice. Add Bacon or Sausage for an additional charge
Mangoes, Oats, Honey, Almond Milk
Strawberry, Banana, Oats, Honey, Almond Milk
Spicy Italian Sausage, Potatoes, Scallions, Cilantro, Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Home fried Potatoes
Diced Steak, Peppers, Onions, Monterey Jack Cheese & tortilla chips. Served with Sweet Potato Chips & Guacamole.
Scrambled eggs mixed with Sausage, peppers, onions, and Monterey Jack Cheese on a Wrap.
Scrambled eggs mixed with Bacon, American Cheese, Chipotle Mayo and Homefries on a wrap.
Homemade Granola, Yogurt, Berries & Bananas
A!mond Milk, Chia, sweetened with Agave
Steel Cut Oats cooked with Milk & Brown Sugar. Topped with Strawberries & Bananas
*NOT A PATTY* | Roasted Zucchini, Squash, Red Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, Monterey Jack Cheese, Arugula Pesto on a Brioche Bun.
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location
95 Mineola Blvd, Mineola NY 11501
