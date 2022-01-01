Go
American
Latin American

The Chef's Corner

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

No reviews yet

95 Mineola Blvd

Mineola, NY 11501

Menu

Most Popular

The Awesome Chicken Burger
$13.00

Chicken Burger, lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack Cheese, Tortilla Chips & Chipotle Mayo. Served with choice of French fries, soup, salad, or sweet potato chips.

Cobb Salad
$11.00

Fresh Corn, Diced Peppers, Bacon Strips, Pico De Gallo, Diced Cucumbers, Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Buttermilk Dressing.

Grilled Chicken & Avocado Salad Cauliflower Flatbread
$14.00

*NOTE: CANT BE MADE WITHOUT CHEESE* | Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Avocado Salad in a Cauliflower flatbread. Served with Choice of French Fries, Soup, Salad, or Sweet Potato Chips.

Greek Salad
$11.00

Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Scallions, Feta Cheese, Chopped Romaine Lettuce. Homemade Greek Vinaigrette Dressing.

Grilled Salmon Greek Salad
$15.00

Grilled Salmon served over Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Scallions, Peppers & Greek Vinaigrette Dressing

Crispy Chicken & Chipotle Mayo Wrap
$13.00

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo in a wrap.

Egg Sandwich
$4.50
Diced Steak & Avocado Salad Cauliflower Flatbread
$14.00

**NOTE: CANT BE MADE WITHOUT CHEESE** | Diced Steak, Avocado Salad, Mozzarella Cheese on a Cauliflower Flatbread

Grilled Chicken Gyro
$13.00

Tomato, Onions, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Cucumber Sauce, & Grilled Chicken in a Pita. Served with Choice of French Fries, Soup, Salad, or Sweet Potato Chips.

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes
$10.00

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Jalapeño Salad
$14.00

Grilled Shrimp over Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Tortillas, Red Onions, Corn & Jalapeño Dressing.

Muffins

Muffin
$2.50

Crispy Chicken

Side Crispy Chicken
$7.00

Egg Sandwiches

Greek Egg Sandwich
$7.00

Scrambled eggs. mixed with spinach, tomato, and feta cheese on your choice of bread.

Veggie Egg Sandwich
$7.00

Scrambled eggs mixed with corn, broccoli & carrots, sun-dried tomatoes, & Monterey Jack Cheese on your choice of Bread.

Egg Sandwich
$4.50
Lentil Soup

Sausage Lentil Soup Cup
$5.00
Sausage Lentil Soup Bowl
$7.00

Cobb Salad

Mexican Cobb Salad
$11.00

Spicy Sausage, Corn, Red Onions, Corn Tortillas, Feta Cheese, Jalapeño Dressing

Cobb Salad
$11.00

Fresh Corn, Diced Peppers, Bacon Strips, Pico De Gallo, Diced Cucumbers, Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Buttermilk Dressing.

Chicken Burgers

The Awesome Chicken Burger
$13.00

Chicken Burger, lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack Cheese, Tortilla Chips & Chipotle Mayo. Served with choice of French fries, soup, salad, or sweet potato chips.

Chicken Burger Jalapeño Salad
$13.00

Chicken Burger over Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Tortillas, Red Onions, Corn & Jalapeño Dressing.

Chicken Burger
$12.00

Salmon

Grilled Salmon
$15.00

Grilled Salmon over Grilled Vegetables, Pesto Sauce

Salmon Jalapeño Salad
$14.00

Grilled Salmon over Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Tortillas, Red Onions, Corn & Jalapeño Dressing.

Salmon & Guacamole Sandwich
$14.00

Grilled Salmon, Guacamole, Lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Bun

Piece Grilled Salmon
$7.00
Salmon Burger
$13.00

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwich
$11.00

Roasted Chicken Breast, Red Peppers, Red Onions, Chipotle Dressing.

Chicken Jalapeño Salad
$13.00

Grilled Chicken over Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Tortillas, Red Onions, Corn & Jalapeño Dressing.

Crispy Chicken Jalapeño Salad
$13.00

Crispy Chicken over Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Tortillas, Red Onions, Corn & Jalapeño Dressing.

French Fries

French Fries
$4.00

Quesadillas

Shrimp Quesadilla
$15.00

Grilled Shrimp, Roasted Veggies, Monterey Jack Cheese

Vegetable Quesadilla
$12.00

Roasted Veggies, Monterey Jack Cheese

Chicken Quesadilla
$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Veggies, Monterey Jack Cheese

Spicy Diced Chicken Quesadilla
$14.00
Diced Steak Quesadilla
$15.00

Diced Steak, Roasted Veggies, Monterey Jack Cheese

Cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
$1.25
Mexican Crackle Cookie
$2.00
Oreo Cookie
$1.25

French Toast

French Toast
$10.00

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad
$10.00

Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Croutons, Romaine Lettuce with our own Caesar Dressing.

Mango Smoothies

Mango Champagne Smoothie
$9.00

Frozen Mangoes, Champagne, Simple Syrup

Grilled Chicken

Side Grilled Chicken
$7.00
Grilled Chicken Gyro
$13.00

Tomato, Onions, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Cucumber Sauce, & Grilled Chicken in a Pita. Served with Choice of French Fries, Soup, Salad, or Sweet Potato Chips.

Omelettes

Greek Omelette
$10.00

Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese. Served with Home Fried Potatoes.

Shrimp Omelette
$11.00

Grilled Shrimp, Corn, Scallions, Cheddar Cheese. Served with Home Fried Potatoes

Mexican Omelette
$10.00

Spicy Shredded Chicken, Sour Cream & Oaxacan Cheese

Vegetable Omelette
$10.00

Broccoli & Carrots, Corn, Sun-dried Tomatoes, & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Home Fried Potatoes

Roasted Turkey Sandwiches

Roasted Turkey Sandwich
$13.00

Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Maple Mayo, Healthy Grain Toast, Monterey Jack Cheese.

Avocado Salad

Grilled Chicken & Avocado Salad Cauliflower Flatbread
$14.00

*NOTE: CANT BE MADE WITHOUT CHEESE* | Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Avocado Salad in a Cauliflower flatbread. Served with Choice of French Fries, Soup, Salad, or Sweet Potato Chips.

Avocado Salad Crabcake
$15.00

Jumbo Lump Crabcake topped with Avocado Salad, Lettuce, Tomato.

Diced Steak & Avocado Salad Cauliflower Flatbread
$14.00

**NOTE: CANT BE MADE WITHOUT CHEESE** | Diced Steak, Avocado Salad, Mozzarella Cheese on a Cauliflower Flatbread

Greek Salad

Greek Salad
$11.00

Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Scallions, Feta Cheese, Chopped Romaine Lettuce. Homemade Greek Vinaigrette Dressing.

Grilled Salmon Greek Salad
$15.00

Grilled Salmon served over Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Scallions, Peppers & Greek Vinaigrette Dressing

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.25

Angus Burgers

Black Angus Beef Burger
$12.00

Home Fries

Home Fried Potatoes
$3.50

Cheesecake

Raspberry Cheesecake
$7.00

Made with and Oreo Crust

Caramel Cheesecake
$7.00

Made with and Oreo Crust

Chicken Sandwiches

Oaxacan Chicken Sandwich
$13.00

Marinated Chicken Breast, Oaxacan Cheese, Roasted Garlic Mayo on a Kaiser Roll

Chipotle Chicken

Grilled Chicken Chipotle Club
$13.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Virginia Ham, Monterey Jack Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Sourdough Toast.

Egg Benedict

Eggs Benedict Canadian Bacon
$13.00

Poached Eggs, Canadian Bacon, Home Fried Potatoes, Hollandaise Sauce on a Biscuit.

Chai Lattes

Iced Chai Latte
$4.00
Chai Latte
$3.50

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad Sandwich
$11.00

Albacore Tuna, Red Onions, Red Peppers, Celery, Lemon Zest

Chicken Wraps

Crispy Chicken & Chipotle Mayo Wrap
$13.00

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo in a wrap.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders W/ French Fries
$11.00

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap
$13.00

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Croutons in a Wrap.

Tacos

Taco Platter
$13.00

Choice of three tacos on a corn tortilla with onions, cilantro and salsa verde | Served with tortilla chips and Salsa

Steak Salad

Steak Jalapeño Salad
$15.00

Grilled Steak over Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Tortillas, Red Onions, Corn & Jalapeño Dressing.

Mixed Green Salad

LG Mixed Greens Salad
$9.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Sherry Soy Vinaigrette Dressing.

Cake

Carrot Cake
$4.00

Topped with Cream Cheese Frosting

More

Black and White
$6.00
Strawberry & Banana Shake
$6.00
Guacamole 12oz
$8.00
Greek Dressing 12oz
$8.00
Cucumber Sauce 8oz
$6.00
Guacamole 8oz
$6.00
Sherry Soy Dressing 8oz
$5.00
Mocha Frappe
$5.50
Iced Tea
$3.00
Hibiscuis Tea
$3.50
Sweet Potato Chips
$4.00
Mexican Hominy Bowl
$7.00
Mexican Hominy Cup
$5.00
Bacon
$4.50
Side Grilled Shrimp
$7.00
Strawberry Champagne Smoothie
$9.00

Frozen Strawberries, Champagne, Simple Syrup

shredded chicken Empanadas
$13.00
DICED STEAK Gyro
$13.50
Jumbo Lump Crabcake Sandwich
$14.00

Jumbo Lump Crabcake, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo on a Kaiser Roll.

Double Espresso
$3.00
Espresso
$2.00
Jalapeno Dressing 1.5oz
$1.00
Sour Cream 3oz
$1.50
Cucumber Sauce 3oz
$1.50
Cucumber sauce 1.5oz
$0.75
Maple Mayo 3oz
$1.50
Chipotle Mayo 3 oz
$1.50
Greek Dressing 3oz
$2.00
Chiptotle mayo 1.5 oz
$0.75
Sherry Soy Dressing 1.5oz
$0.75
Buttermilk Dressing 1.5oz
$1.00
BTL Water
$2.00
LG Unsweet
$4.00
Bottle Soda
$2.75
Snapple
$2.50
Lg Fountain Soda
$4.00
Brunch for 6
$108.00

French Toast, Homefries, Scrambled Egg options, assorted muffins & our homemade Chef Juice. Add Bacon or Sausage for an additional charge

Honey Mango
$7.00

Mangoes, Oats, Honey, Almond Milk

Strawberry Starter
$7.00

Strawberry, Banana, Oats, Honey, Almond Milk

Toast
$2.25
Spicy Sausage
$4.00
Bacon
$4.50
Eggs Any Style
$8.00
Spicy Sausage Frittata
$10.00

Spicy Italian Sausage, Potatoes, Scallions, Cilantro, Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Home fried Potatoes

Scrambled Eggs w/Diced Steak
$13.00

Diced Steak, Peppers, Onions, Monterey Jack Cheese & tortilla chips. Served with Sweet Potato Chips & Guacamole.

Lemon Tea Pure Leaf
$2.50
Can Coke
$1.50
Poland Spring
$1.50
20 oz. Bottle Diet Coke
$2.50
20 oz. Bottle Coke
$2.50
Can Diet Coke
$1.50
Tortilla Chips
$4.00
Sweet Potato Chips w/ Guacamole
$4.00
Cinnamon Scone
$3.50
Mexican Egg Wrap
$8.00
Spicy Sausage Egg Wrap (Copy)
$8.00

Scrambled eggs mixed with Sausage, peppers, onions, and Monterey Jack Cheese on a Wrap.

Chefs Egg Wrap
$8.00

Scrambled eggs mixed with Bacon, American Cheese, Chipotle Mayo and Homefries on a wrap.

Granola
$6.50

Homemade Granola, Yogurt, Berries & Bananas

Overnight Oats
$6.00

A!mond Milk, Chia, sweetened with Agave

The Chef's Oatmeal
$6.50

Steel Cut Oats cooked with Milk & Brown Sugar. Topped with Strawberries & Bananas

Vegetable Burger
$13.00

*NOT A PATTY* | Roasted Zucchini, Squash, Red Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, Monterey Jack Cheese, Arugula Pesto on a Brioche Bun.

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm

95 Mineola Blvd, Mineola NY 11501

The Chef's Corner image
The Chef's Corner image
The Chef's Corner image

The Chef's Corner

orange starNo Reviews

