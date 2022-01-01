The Chefs Table Houston
Come Experience a culinary journey with chef Paul, where he brings to life dishes he has enjoyed on his travels from around the world and recreated them with his unique style of blending these traditional dishes, with his created mix of herbs and spices to create mouth watering dishes.
110 Vintage Park Blvd, Building J suite P
Popular Items
Location
110 Vintage Park Blvd, Building J suite P
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
Satisfy your cravings with delicious Crêpes, Waffles & Coffee with chef-driven cuisine and beverages at quick-service prices.
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken is blazing a new trail in Houston! Inspired by Nashville hot chicken, Harold Marmulstein, Salty Sow Chef and Owner is expanding his portfolio bringing his chef-inspired knack to the newest venture Tumble 22 Hot Chicken, changing the way Houston experiences chicken.
The chicken is fried and coated in Chef Marmulstein’s own secret blend of spices, getting its heat from the cayenne and spice dip. The basic components of the dish are chicken, a combination of spices, and careful cooking in hot oil. MSG is not used in the preparation of any of Tumble 22 chicken or products.
So how hot is it? Tumble 22’s four heat levels don’t mess around ranging from “wimpy” to “Cluck’n Hot.” But, before you delve into this culinary adventure be forewarned, you’ve got to be ready to take a little heat. For those who don’t like it hot, the menu includes other flavor options and sauces like Comeback and Cilantro Mint.
Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.
The Annex Crafthouse
Come in and enjoy!