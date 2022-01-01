Go
Located in the heart of Chelsea, NYC The Chelsea Bell is a full service upscale Sports Bar & Grill with outdoor patio area!
Serving authentic Pub-Fare including Gourmet Brurgers, Shepherd Pie, Fish N' Chips, Wings, Flatbreads, Salads, Classic Sandwiches and many more Pub Favorites!
Over 50 beers on tap and by bottle, Select Wines and creative cocktails!
Stop in to watch the game on one of our 16 flatscreens and stay for the atmosphere!! Our friendly staff is waiting to greet you!

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

316 8th Ave

New York 10001 NY

