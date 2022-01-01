Go
The Cherrity Bar

Come in and enjoy!

RAMEN

302 Montana St • $$

Avg 4.7 (528 reviews)

Popular Items

charred ed$5.50
Edamame steamed, charred and tossed in salt, hondashi and sesame oil.
chicken yaki soba$12.00
grilled chicken resting in a bed of stir-fried noodles, carrots, caramelized onions, cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, spicy mayo, green onions, bonito flakes, house -pickled ginger
Gyoza (5)$10.00
(grilled) filled with ground pork, cabbage, green onion, and miso
chicken bone shoyu$11.00
noodles, soft boiled egg, nori, green onion, shiitake mushrooms, carrots
tebasaki$12.00
twice-fried whole chicken wings (4), sweet and spicy, hint of citrus
miso$9.00
aka-awase miso, noodles, soft boiled egg, nori, green onion, shiitake mushrooms
tonkotsu$15.00
pork bone broth, noodles, pickled soft-boiled egg, fried garlic, nori, green onion, shiitake mushrooms, crispy skin on pork belly
tan tan men$14.00
chicken soy broth, noodles, awase-lemon miso paste, ground pork w/ red bean chili paste, soft boiled egg, nori, grilled seasonal veggie, carrots, shiitake mushrooms
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

302 Montana St

San Antonio TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

