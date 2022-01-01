Go
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant

Family friendly Italian dining in the heart of the Park Hill neighborhood.

4645 E 23rd Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Bread$4.95
Beef Bolognese Ragu$14.95
Slow cooked classic meat sauce from Bologna.
Chicken Parmigiana$16.95
Seasoned chicken breast scallopini lightly breaded and baked to perfection with marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Meatballs (2)$5.95
Homemade meatballs served with marinara sauce.
Pasta Felese$15.95
Our signature dish! Artichokes, peas, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, and farfalle in a pesto white wine cream sauce.
Classic Meat Lasagna$13.95
A hearty and flavorful beef lasagna.
Caesar Salad$7.95
Crisp romaine tossed with homemade Caesar dressing and topped with fresh parmesan, croutons and anchovy fillet.
Alfredo$13.95
Wonderful white sauce enhanced lightly with ricotta and garnished with asparagus.
Carbonara$15.95
A flavorful combination of prosciutto, egg, and caramelized onion in a white cream sauce served with your choice of pasta.
Spaghetti & Meatballs$5.95
A kid's sized take on the classic.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4645 E 23rd Ave

Denver CO

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
