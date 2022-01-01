Go
Toast

The Chicken Shack

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

6710 S. Cornerstar Way • $

Avg 3.6 (36 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Rocky Mountain Fries$10.49
Small Rocky Mountain Fries$9.29
Bed of french fries, diced chicken tenders topped with green chili and cheese.
#2 Combo (5F)$12.29
5 chicken fingers, side of fries and a drink. Choice of sauce on the side.
Buffalo Fry Burrito$8.99
Bed of fries, diced chicken topped with choice of sauce, ranch and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Cheese Curds$5.99
Kids Combo 2 Fingers$7.99
2 Chicken Fingers, side of fries and soft drink. *** all sauces will be on the side unless specified***
Small Buffalo Chicken Fries$9.29
Bed of french fries, diced chicken topped with choice of sauce, ranch and cheese.
#3 Combo (3F)$9.74
3 chicken fingers, side of fries and drink. choice of sauce on the side.
#1 Combo (6W)$13.49
6 wings-bone in (breaded or unbreaded) choice of sauce, fries and a drink. ***all sauces will be on the side unless specified***
Large Buffalo Chicken Fries$10.49
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6710 S. Cornerstar Way

Aurora CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

CCICafe

No reviews yet

The CCICafé is the first student-run café experience in the Cherry Creek School District. The CCICafé is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9:30-11am and 12:45-2:15pm. All food and drinks are proudly prepared by the students in the Hospitality and Tourism pathway!

2 Penguins Tap & Grill

No reviews yet

When the temperatures rise, there is no better place to be than the Two Penguins Beergarden and Patio. Come enjoy a unique outdoor drinking and dining experience, unlike any other patio around. We’re thrilled to announce the recent addition of Giant Jenga, Cornhole and more outdoor games to come! Want to bring Fido? Well behaved and leashed dogs are welcome and our patio isn’t just for those drinking. With a designated spot for non-smokers, our outdoor terrace is also family-friendly. We offer our full food and drink menu to those dining outside, with our well-known great service too. Whether you choose sun or shade, we’re excited to spend more time with you!

Avalanche Grill

No reviews yet

The Avalanche Grill is perfect for lunch or dinner; dine-in or carry out. Enjoy dining above the ice and watch the Colorado Avalanche practice. Full bar service and a variety of sandwiches, wraps, burgers, salads and more is available. Catch your favorite sports on the big screen televisions or take in the whole Front Range from the covered patio, which overlooks the Family Sports Golf Course.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston