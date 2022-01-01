Go
The Chicken Supply

Filipino Fried Chicken + stuff. Casual quick service family neighborhood restaurant.

7410 Greenwood Ave N

Popular Items

The Thigh (per piece)$7.00
Let's be honest, if we've learned anything in 2020 it's that dark meat is the best.
*gluten free*
Crispy Potato$6.00
Who doesn't like crispy potatoes?? If it's you, then let us change your mind! Ours are seasoned in with sichuan salt and tossed in fried garlic and chilies!
GF, DF, Vegetarian
The Stick (per piece)$8.00
Listen, we get it, it's white meat but do you really get joy out of eating one giant chunk of chicken? Can we at least cook it for you like our people do in the homeland, in smaller pieces and on sticks so that it stays juicier and has more of that crackly crust you're looking for.
*gluten free*
Marinated Vegetables$4.00
I'll tell you what, if you're ordering fried chicken, this a fantastic little pep to that step - you know, that made the chicken cross the road. Marinated sweet peppers, carrots, onions, and mushrooms.
(Monggo) Beans & Rice$5.00
Add this type of bean situation to your repertoire of "things you didn't know you needed until now." Garlic fried rice ladled with stewed monggo beans, topped with a chicken skin and sesame seed rice topping. This is just a classic combo and a pretty perfect side for fried chicken.
*contains fish sauce*
Coconut Collard Greens$6.00
If you know the Filipino dish, Laing, then you know what you're getting in to. If not, trust us on this one! Collard greens stewed in a savory coconut broth with a touch of spicy, topped with garlicky peanuts, pickled red onions, and chili shrimp oil.
*contains shrimp, peanuts*
*gluten and dairy free*
The Wing (per piece)$3.00
Drumette or flat? In life, when presented with choices, choose all! Eat the wing like they were meant to be eaten.
*gluten free*
The Drum (per piece)$4.00
Every child's and inner child's dream piece. For those who choose to never grow up and eat to the beat of their own...drumstick.
*gluten free
House Pickles$3.00
Pickled cucumbers with love-notes of garlic and bay leaf. A perfect way to balance the "fried" portion of that chicken.
GF, DF, Vegan
Garlic Rice$3.00
A Filipino specialty and really a gift to the world. You're welcome!
*Vegan, DF
Location

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
