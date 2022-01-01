The Chill'Axe Throwing
Chill’Axe is an entertainment venue that caters to Axe throwing enthusiasts, individuals who want to try something new, and those who are looking for a fun place to relax and have some fun. Axe throwing is a traditional Canadian backyard activity where the
competitor throws an Axe at a target, attempting to hit bull’s-eye as near as possible similar to dart throwing. Chill’Axe will also have a full bar (with precautions to axe throwing) allowing individuals to enjoy.
4302 East New York Street
Location
Aurora IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
