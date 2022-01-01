Go
Toast

The Chimes

The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

10870 Coursey • $$

Avg 4.3 (1232 reviews)

Popular Items

CATFISH PERDU$18.00
5 ounces of thin cut fried catfish filets on a bed of rice and topped with crawfish etouffee. Served with a buttered roll and garnished with green onions
BUFFALO WINGS$15.00
6 drummettes and 6 flappers deep fried and tossed in wing sauce
CHICKEN ALFREDO$14.00
CHICKEN PLATTER$13.00
BOUDIN BALLS$9.50
8 battered and fried boudin balls served with gator sauce
HALF & HALF$19.00
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP$11.00
Cream based dip filled with spinach, artichoke hearts, and pepper jack cheese. Served with spicy battered bowtie pasta chips
LG RED BEAN$11.00
SEAFOOD PASTA$19.75
KIDS CATFISH$5.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10870 Coursey

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bistro Italia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scoreboards Sports Grill & Catering

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Caribbean Joe's - Big Rig, LLC

No reviews yet

An island inspired cafe dishing out fresh coffee , breakfast, and lunch.

Pho Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston