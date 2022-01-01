Go
The Chimes

The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3357 Highland Rd. • $$

Avg 4.6 (2878 reviews)

Popular Items

BOUDIN BALLS$9.50
CHIMES CLUB$12.25
HUSH PUPPIES$4.50
CHICKEN PLATTER$13.00
SHRIMP POBOY$12.00
SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP$11.00
WORKS CHEESE FRIES$11.00
KIDS CATFISH$6.95
LG RED BEAN$10.00
CHICKEN ALFREDO$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3357 Highland Rd.

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:10 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:10 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:10 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:10 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:10 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:10 am
