The Chimes

The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3357 Highland Rd. • $$

Avg 4.6 (2878 reviews)

Popular Items

CHICKEN ALFREDO$13.75
Served with a salad.
SEAFOOD PASTA$19.75
Shrimp and crawfish in a tasso cream sauce. Served with a salad.
SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP$10.00
Served with fried bow tie pasta.
HUSH PUPPIES$4.00
(7) Hushpuppies served with butter.
BOUDIN BALLS$9.25
Homemade! Cajun pork and rice formed into (8) balls, then breaded and fried. Served with our own Horseradish Dijonaise.
SHRIMP POBOY$11.75
Dressed with ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served with French fries.
HALF & HALF$18.75
Your choice of (2) seafood and a tossed salad, hushpuppies, and your choice of side.
RED BEANS & RICE with SAUSAGE$10.00
Served with sausage and a salad.
HAMBURGER$10.00
Dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. Served with your choice of side.
ALLIGATOR$11.75
(7 oz.) Marinated and grilled Alligator bites. Served with our own Horseradish Dijonaise.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3357 Highland Rd.

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:10 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:10 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:10 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:10 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:10 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:10 am
