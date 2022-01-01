The Chippery - Elizabeth
Delicious and Authentic Fish & Chips and more! Come in and enjoy!
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
929 Westfield Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
929 Westfield Ave
Elizabeth NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Roselle fried chicken
Come in and enjoy!
Wing It On!
Chicken Like a Champ! Crush your craving for insanely fresh wings, hand-crafted chicken sandwiches and fries with wow factor.
Good Morning Colombia
Come in and enjoy!
Mikey's Famous Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!