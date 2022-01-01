Go
The Chippery - Elizabeth

Delicious and Authentic Fish & Chips and more! Come in and enjoy!

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

929 Westfield Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1007 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Nation$15.25
Golden Fried Shrimp, Fish & Chips!
Extra Fish$4.50
Doulble$13.25
Double order of Golden Fried Fish with Chips and a choice of a homemade Tarter Sauce!
Tsunami$23.50
2pc Fish, Shrimp, Calamari, Clam Strips & Chips! With a choice of dessert or drink!
Triple$16.25
Triple order of Golden Fried Fish & Chips with a choice of a Homemade Tarter Sauce!
Onion Rings$5.75
Deep Fried Pickles$3.00
Homemade Lemondade$2.25
Popcorn Shrimp & Chips$12.00
Side of Shrimp
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

929 Westfield Ave

Elizabeth NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

